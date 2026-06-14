China approves 1st commercial NEO brain chip for state rollout
China has officially beaten Elon Musk's Neuralink to the punch, approving NEO—the first brain chip approved for commercial use.
Developed by Tsinghua University and Neuracle Technology, this coin-sized implant is set to roll out across China's state health care system.
It's designed to help people with spinal cord injuries or paralysis regain some control over their nervous system.
NEO less invasive, promising with concerns
NEO is less invasive than Neuralink's version; instead of its electrodes penetrating the cerebral cortex, it uses eight sensors placed against the dura mater, between the skull and the brain.
Clinical trials on 36 patients have shown promising results, but experts warn there are real concerns about data security and possible effects on cognitive functions.
Still, this breakthrough could open doors for treating conditions like epilepsy and Parkinson's, though more research is needed before these chips become mainstream.