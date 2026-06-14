China approves 1st commercial NEO brain chip for state rollout

NEO less invasive, promising with concerns

NEO is less invasive than Neuralink's version; instead of its electrodes penetrating the cerebral cortex, it uses eight sensors placed against the dura mater, between the skull and the brain.

Clinical trials on 36 patients have shown promising results, but experts warn there are real concerns about data security and possible effects on cognitive functions.

Still, this breakthrough could open doors for treating conditions like epilepsy and Parkinson's, though more research is needed before these chips become mainstream.