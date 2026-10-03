China asks some government offices to adopt homegrown Linux systems
China is asking some government offices to swap out their special Windows 10 version for homegrown Linux systems. It's all about boosting digital independence and relying less on US tech.
The current Windows 10 China Government Edition (built by Microsoft and a Chinese partner) was originally scheduled for retirement in February 2027, but its end-of-life date was later moved to later in 2026.
Kylin Software and UnionTech stocks jump
Chinese Linux makers like Kylin Software and UnionTech saw their stocks jump after the news, since their systems (Kylin OS and UOS) are top picks for official use.
The switch means lots of behind-the-scenes work, including testing apps, checking hardware, and retraining staff.
For now, restricted, factory-locked versions like Windows Home China 11 are still around, so it's not a total ban, just a selective shift.