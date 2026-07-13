China backs nonsurgical brain computer interfaces as 'future industry'
China is making big moves in brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), but instead of surgical implants like Elon Musk's Neuralink, they are focusing on technology that does not require surgery.
The government has named BCIs a "future industry" and is backing it with major support, hoping to leap ahead in this next-generation field.
China approves Neuracle Medical nonsurgical device
China just approved a device from Neuracle Medical that helps people with spinal cord injuries regain hand movement (without major surgery).
Meanwhile, startups like BrainCo are rolling out FDA-approved prosthetics that turn thoughts into movement, and wearables that help with stress and sleep.
With AI making BCIs smarter and more useful (think rehab, smart factories, and maybe even self-driving cars), China's push could heat up its tech rivalry with the US.