China builds microwave weapon that can knock out satellites
Chinese scientists have rolled out the TPG1000Cs, a high-power microwave weapon that packs 20 gigawatts of punch for up to a minute.
What's wild is its size—it's only four meters long and five tons, so it can hitch a ride on trucks, ships, planes, or even satellites.
That makes it way smaller (and stronger) than older models that could only fire for three seconds.
Weapon can disrupt communication satellites
This device isn't just for show—it can blast up to 3,000 high-energy pulses in one go and has already performed more than 200,000 pulses throughout testing, proving stable and reliable.
Experts say weapons like this could seriously disrupt or damage Starlink satellites orbiting Earth.
It's all part of China's bigger plan to get ahead in electromagnetic warfare and control the tech that keeps modern armies connected.