China builds microwave weapon that can knock out satellites

Weapon can disrupt communication satellites

This device isn't just for show—it can blast up to 3,000 high-energy pulses in one go and has already performed more than 200,000 pulses throughout testing, proving stable and reliable.

Experts say weapons like this could seriously disrupt or damage Starlink satellites orbiting Earth.

It's all part of China's bigger plan to get ahead in electromagnetic warfare and control the tech that keeps modern armies connected.