China builds microwave weapon that can take down Starlink satellites
China just built the TPG1000Cs, a four-meter-long, five-ton microwave device that can pump out 20 gigawatts of power—enough to mess with SpaceX's Starlink satellites many times over.
Designed by the Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology, this compact powerhouse could shake up how directed-energy tech is used in future conflicts.
The weapon can fire 3,000 pulses in a single session
The TPG1000Cs isn't just strong—it's smartly built.
Its aluminum alloy frame keeps it lighter, while clever features like wavy-grooved insulators and a dual U-shaped structure save space and boost energy density.
It can fire off 3,000 pulses per session and has already survived 200,000 test blasts without breaking a sweat.
Even cooler: it's small enough to fit on trucks or ships, making stealthy satellite attacks way more possible—especially since Starlink satellites orbit pretty low and are easier targets for this kind of tech.