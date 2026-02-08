China builds microwave weapon that can take down Starlink satellites

The weapon can fire 3,000 pulses in a single session

The TPG1000Cs isn't just strong—it's smartly built.

Its aluminum alloy frame keeps it lighter, while clever features like wavy-grooved insulators and a dual U-shaped structure save space and boost energy density.

It can fire off 3,000 pulses per session and has already survived 200,000 test blasts without breaking a sweat.

Even cooler: it's small enough to fit on trucks or ships, making stealthy satellite attacks way more possible—especially since Starlink satellites orbit pretty low and are easier targets for this kind of tech.