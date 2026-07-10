China catches Long March 10B booster at sea after launch

Long March 10B uses landing hooks

The Long March 10B can haul at least 16 metric tons to low Earth orbit, but what really sets it apart is how it's recovered, using "landing hooks" instead of landing itself like SpaceX's Falcon 9.

This successful test has already given a boost to Chinese aerospace stocks. Plus, the Long March 10B could help validate technologies for China's planned Moon missions before 2030, with plans to reuse this very booster later this year.

It's another step forward for China's growing ambitions in space.