China clears NEO brain implant enabling thought control for paralysis
Big news: China has officially cleared the NEO brain implant, a device that lets people with paralysis or spinal cord injuries control tech using their thoughts.
Created by Tsinghua University and Neuracle Technology, it's the first commercial brain-computer interface in the country, offering hope for restored movement and communication.
NEO sits between skull and brain
NEO isn't like Elon Musk's Neuralink; instead of going deep into the brain, it sits between the skull and the brain, which lowers medical risks.
After successful trials with 36 participants, it's headed for mass production in China's healthcare system.
The device could help people with Parkinson's or speech issues interact with tech hands-free: there are concerns about infection and even hacking of neural data.