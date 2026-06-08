China clears NEO brain implant enabling thought control for paralysis

NEO sits between skull and brain

NEO isn't like Elon Musk's Neuralink; instead of going deep into the brain, it sits between the skull and the brain, which lowers medical risks.

After successful trials with 36 participants, it's headed for mass production in China's healthcare system.

The device could help people with Parkinson's or speech issues interact with tech hands-free: there are concerns about infection and even hacking of neural data.