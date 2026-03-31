This Chinese satellite network for navigation cannot be jammed

The optical navigation system works by using coded light signals from "beacon" satellites, unlike traditional systems like GPS and BeiDou that depend on radio waves. The technology has already been used in the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran , helping drones from companies such as Asio Technologies and General Atomics operate in GPS-jammed environments.

Operation

How the system works

The optical navigation system operates by placing powerful light sources on satellites to send coded signals to Earth. Receivers on the ground then detect these lights and calculate their position using the direction of light and the known positions of satellites. This method is more accurate than star-based navigation, that relies on faint fixed stars and offers limited accuracy.