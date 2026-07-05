China is not leading in mastering key core technologies

China's rare earth industry might have a critical weakness

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:37 pm Jul 05, 202605:37 pm

What's the story

Despite its dominance in rare earth mining, refining, and exports, China has a major weakness in this sector. A recent study by researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China highlights that China is not leading in mastering key core technologies in certain fields. The research was published in the Bulletin of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.