China doubles down on robotics at Beijing World Robot Conference
Beijing's World Robot Conference is all about next-generation humanoid robots: think machines that sort parcels, package phones, and even help with chores.
With more than 300 mostly domestic companies and more than 150 products launched, it's clear China is doubling down on robotics to keep pace with the US.
Unitree stock soars in Shanghai debut
Chinese robot maker Unitree made headlines as its stock soared nearly sixfold in its Shanghai trading debut on Wednesday, which was more than 8,000 times oversubscribed by retail investors.
The buzz drew big names like NVIDIA's Madison Huang to Beijing, showing just how much global attention China's robotics boom is getting.
Meanwhile, U.S.-based RealSense plans to ramp up manufacturing in China as demand for smart robot technology keeps climbing.