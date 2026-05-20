China finds 2 gold deposits totaling over 2,000 metric tons
Technology
China has struck gold, literally, with the discovery of two massive deposits: Wangu in Hunan and Dadonggou in Liaoning.
Together, they could hold more than 2,000 metric tons of gold, giving a big boost to China's reserves and possibly shaking up how gold is explored in the future.
Wangu $83 billion, Dadonggou 91% recovery
The Wangu site is called a "supergiant" find, with confirmed reserves at deep levels and an estimated value topping $83 billion.
Dadonggou might hold up to 1,500 metric tons: even though its gold is lower grade, it's surprisingly easy to extract (with recovery rates as high as 91%).
Dadonggou appears geologically distinctive and could inspire new ways to hunt for gold down the line.