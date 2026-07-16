China implants 1st commercial BCI with Neuracle device in patient
Big news from China: A patient who lost hand movement 10 years ago just got the country's first commercial brain-computer interface (BCI) implant, thanks to Chinese company Neuracle.
The surgery was reported on July 15, 2026, and marks a huge step for tech that helps people regain lost abilities.
NIO wins China approval March 2026
Neuracle's NEO device is coin-sized and sits on the part of the brain that controls movement. It picks up neural signals and sends them to a computer, which then lets the patient move a robotic glove, helping restore some hand function.
Approved by Chinese regulators in March 2026, this is China's first invasive BCI with national approval.
With global competition heating up (think Neuralink and Meta), this win puts China right in the race for next-generation tech breakthroughs.