China implants 1st commercial BCI with Neuracle device in patient

Neuracle's NEO device is coin-sized and sits on the part of the brain that controls movement. It picks up neural signals and sends them to a computer, which then lets the patient move a robotic glove, helping restore some hand function.

Approved by Chinese regulators in March 2026, this is China's first invasive BCI with national approval.

With global competition heating up (think Neuralink and Meta), this win puts China right in the race for next-generation tech breakthroughs.