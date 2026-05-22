China installs world record Three Gorges pilot floating turbine
Technology
China just set up a world record-breaking floating wind turbine, called Three Gorges Pilot, off the coast of Guangdong.
Designed for deep-sea environments, this 16-megawatt giant is a big move toward cleaner energy and shows China's push for sustainable tech.
Floating turbines designed for deeper waters
With blades spanning over 270 meters above sea level and a rotor diameter of 252 meters, Three Gorges Pilot can power about 4,200 homes each year.
Floating turbines like this are built for deeper waters and tougher conditions (think massive waves and hurricane-level winds) opening up new possibilities for renewable energy where traditional turbines can't go.