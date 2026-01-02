China just built the world's most powerful hypergravity machine

Why does this matter?

The CHIEF1900 isn't just big—it's buried deep underground to stay super steady and can fast-forward nature's slowest processes.

For example, it can shrink a century-long event (like pollution spreading) into less than four days.

It beats out its earlier version and even top US facilities in sheer power.

Once fully operational, it'll let researchers safely simulate disasters like earthquakes or dam failures in the lab—helping us figure out how to prevent real-world catastrophes before they happen.