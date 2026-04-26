China launches Pakistan's PRSC-E03 satellite on Long March 6 rocket
Technology
China just launched Pakistan's new satellite, PRSC-EO3, into orbit using a Long March 6 rocket on Saturday night.
This marks the fourth Pakistani satellite China has helped launch since last year, highlighting how closely the two countries are teaming up in space technology.
Two Pakistani astronauts training in China
Alongside this launch, two Pakistani astronauts have started training in China for future missions.
One could even become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong space station.
It's a big step forward for Pakistan's ambitions in space and science.