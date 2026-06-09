China launches world's 1st wind-powered underwater data center

Ecological concerns

Risks to marine ecosystems

While underwater data centers offer many benefits, they also pose some risks to marine ecosystems. These include sediment disturbance and seawater heating. Experts believe these risks are manageable but will require further monitoring. Prof Rick Stafford, a marine biologist at Bournemouth University, said "An underwater datacentre is likely a good idea. While the cooling using seawater will result in some localized elevated temperatures, these will not be far reaching."