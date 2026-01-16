Chinese hackers used Venezuela-themed phishing emails to target US

Malware details

Malware linked to previous cyberespionage campaigns

The zip file contained malware with code and infrastructure similar to those used in earlier cyberespionage campaigns attributed to a group known as Mustang Panda. While the specific targets of this hacking campaign remain unclear, researchers suspect it was aimed at US government entities and unnamed policy-related organizations. If successful, the malware would have allowed its operators to steal data from infected computers and maintain ongoing access.