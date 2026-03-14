This is the world's strongest mass-produced carbon fiber

China has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first country to mass-produce T1200-grade carbon fiber, the strongest of its kind. The domestically developed fiber is said to be 10 times stronger than regular steel, despite being thinner than a human hair. The ultra-strength material can be used in various sectors including aerospace, drones, and robotics.

Technological advancement Challenge for Japanese market leaders The mass production of T1200-grade carbon fiber at an estimated capacity of 100 tons per year could give China an edge over established market leaders like Japan's Toray Industries. The company makes T1100 and T800 carbon fibers for projects needing extra strength and stiffness, as well as a general-purpose grade called T700.

Product launch Developed by China National Building Material Group The new carbon fiber, developed by state-owned China National Building Material Group (CNBM), was unveiled at the JEC World composite materials trade show in Paris. The company claims it could be mass-produced at a scale of about 100 tons a year. Company chairman Zhou Yuxian said this ultra-high strength carbon fiber with an engineering tensile strength exceeding 8 gigapascals (GPa), is the world's first T1200-grade product to achieve mass production after two decades of local research and development.

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