China outpaces US deploying humanoid robots in factories and warehouses
Technology
China is rolling out humanoid robots in factories and warehouses faster than anyone else, including the US
Backed by over $14.8 billion in investment from various sources (including state-backed funds) this year, these robots are designed to be smarter and more human-like, something President Xi Jinping says will help solve labor shortages and keep China ahead in tech.
China targets 10,000 factory robots
China wants 10,000 of these robots working in factories by the end of this year to fill gaps left by an aging workforce.
To make this happen, 64 training centers have popped up for hands-on robot development, and companies like Galbot and AI2 Robotics are ramping up production.
The latest models will also be showcased at China's big AI conference this week.