China plans AI data centers in space
China just announced plans to launch huge AI-powered data centers into orbit, aiming to process Earth's data directly from space.
These floating "server farms" will use solar power and advanced computing to handle massive amounts of info while circling the planet.
Real-time satellite data being crunched above our heads
If it works, China could seriously boost its edge in both space tech and artificial intelligence within China's reported five-year plan (roughly 2026-2030)—imagine real-time satellite data being crunched above our heads, not on the ground.
They're already making moves: In 2025, Houston-based Axiom Space launched the first components for its orbiting data center.
There's now a race to see who can make it
Not wanting to fall behind, SpaceX is planning its own solar-powered AI satellites soon, and companies like Starcloud are testing powerful GPU satellites too.
Basically, there's now a race to see who can make outer space the next big place for supercomputing.