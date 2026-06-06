China's new nuclear-powered floating island might revolutionize global shipping
What's the story
China is planning to build a huge nuclear-powered floating island. The proposed structure will act as a container transfer terminal and charging station for ships. Jiangnan Shipyard, a subsidiary of the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation, unveiled this ambitious project at the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition in Greece. The company hopes the complex will revolutionize global shipping by making it carbon-neutral.
Technology
What is molten salt reactor?
The floating terminal will be powered by advanced molten salt reactors. These innovative systems use liquefied salt as both fuel and coolant, storing large amounts of thermal energy and cooling without water. The company envisions this facility as a "new ecosystem for zero-emission ocean container logistics" and provide a "groundbreaking solution for the global shipping industry's carbon neutral transformation."
Design
'Zero-carbon heart of the hub'
The floating island complex will have a nuclear-power and green-fuel production platform, called the "zero-carbon heart of the hub." It will include a molten salt reactor, solar panels, wind turbine, hydrogen production and green-fuel synthesis module as well as an electricity supply module. Jiangnan Shipyard has been working on nuclear-powered vessels for some time now.
Innovation
Jiangnan Shipyard's other projects
Jiangnan Shipyard is also working on a thorium-based molten salt reactor-powered cargo ship with a capacity of 25,000 shipping containers. The company's dedication to creating nuclear-powered vessels and its latest project highlight China's ambition to take the lead in sustainable maritime technology. This floating island could be a major step toward decarbonizing global shipping operations and reducing their carbon footprint significantly.