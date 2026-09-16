China might build a nuclear-powered tank with railgun by 2046
What's the story
Chinese military researchers have proposed an ambitious plan to develop a nuclear-powered battle tank. The futuristic vehicle would be equipped with an electromagnetic railgun capable of hitting targets as far as 450km away. The project is expected to take nearly two decades, possibly debuting after 2045. The concept was detailed in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese journal Acta Armamentarii.
Design
Details on proposed tank
The proposed tank is a 60-tonne armored vehicle powered by a 10-megawatt-class small modular reactor (SMR) and a 50-megajoule (MJ) railgun.
The project was conceptualized by researchers from Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group, a key player in China's defense industrial system, and the Beijing Institute of Technology.
The study was funded by the National Key Laboratory of Special Vehicle Design and Manufacturing Integration Technology through a special research project.
Strategic advantage
Potential impact on warfare
The development of such a tank could give China an edge in modern warfare.
The nuclear power source would allow for longer missions without the need for refueling, while the long-range railgun would enable strikes from a safe distance.
This combination of endurance and firepower could significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Chinese military in future conflicts.