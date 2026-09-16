China might build a nuclear-powered tank with railgun by 2046

The proposed tank is a 60-tonne armored vehicle powered by a 10-megawatt-class small modular reactor (SMR) and a 50-megajoule (MJ) railgun.

The project was conceptualized by researchers from Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group, a key player in China's defense industrial system, and the Beijing Institute of Technology.

The study was funded by the National Key Laboratory of Special Vehicle Design and Manufacturing Integration Technology through a special research project.