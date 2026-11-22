China pledges to help other countries electrify at COP31
What's the story
China is pushing for the rapid electrification of its economy using low-carbon energy sources. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to help other countries do the same. Wang Yi, a professor of energy and environment policy at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a senior adviser to China's government, emphasized this commitment at the COP31 UN climate summit.
Emission impact
China's backing of '35:35' goal
As the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for over a quarter of global emissions, China's commitment to electrification is especially important.
At COP31, countries were encouraged to commit to getting 35% of their final energy consumption from electricity by 2035.
Australia and China have backed this target with a joint statement supporting the "35:35" goal.
Electrification pledge
Clean technology and products
Wang Yi reiterated China's commitment to achieving clean end-use electrification and assisting other countries in their efforts.
He said, "China will do our best to realize clean end-use electrification, and also help other countries to improve."
The professor highlighted that China has greatly reduced the cost of clean technology and products, which it is willing to share with other nations.
Transition strategy
Vital step toward low-carbon economy
Experts have called electrification a vital step toward a low-carbon economy, as it is the only way to reduce the nearly 80% of fossil fuels still used for primary energy.
While civil society organizations want any commitment on electrification to be met from clean sources, a pledge allowing countries to decide could get more support globally.