China Post deploys humanoid robots to sort parcels in Guangzhou
Technology
China Post just brought in humanoid robots at its massive Guangzhou center to help sort packages: These bots can handle up to 1,200 parcels an hour.
It's another sign of China's big push in robotics, since the country now makes 90% of the world's humanoid robots and leads globally in industrial robot use.
Guangzhou facility uses Xingdong M7 robots
The Guangzhou facility uses Xingdong M7 robots from RobotEra.
While they stay put at stations along a conveyor belt, their high-tech arms and hands, guided by integrated 3-D lidar, sort parcels with impressive accuracy.
Alongside them, robotic arms and unmanned forklifts help process a whopping 6.5 million parcels every day, showing how automation is changing the way your mail gets delivered.