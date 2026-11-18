China powers up Dalian flow battery to stabilize electricity grid
China has powered up a massive flow battery in Dalian, aiming to make its electricity grid more reliable.
This giant system, about the size of a building, stores energy in liquid-filled tanks and can supply daily power for roughly 200,000 people.
Unlike regular batteries, it is easy to scale up and is designed to handle ups and downs from renewables like solar and wind.
Dalian project helps balance clean energy
As China leans more on clean energy, balancing supply and demand gets tricky.
Projects like this show how smart tech can help smooth out those bumps, making sure there is enough power even when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing.
It is a big step toward a greener, steadier grid.