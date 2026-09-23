China probes DeepSeek and Moonshot AI over Claude data allegations
Technology
China is investigating two local AI companies, DeepSeek and Moonshot AI, after U.S.-based Anthropic accused them of sending user data, including names and company information, to its Claude AI model.
The probe centers on whether these firms broke privacy laws by sharing sensitive details.
Executives questioned amid US China talks
This all comes as China and the US are in talks about tech regulations, so the timing is pretty interesting.
The investigation highlights how seriously China is taking digital privacy, especially when it involves foreign tech.
Some executives have already been questioned, showing that authorities aren't taking these allegations lightly.