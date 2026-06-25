China's 360 unveils AI rival to Anthropic's Mythos

Tool performance

Tulongfeng has discovered over 3,400 software vulnerabilities

360 Security Technology claims that Tulongfeng has already discovered 3,432 software vulnerabilities, including 105 confirmed by Chinese authorities. However, Zhou admitted that domestic models still lag behind their American counterparts by 20-30% in base capability. He said China can't wait for its models to catch up before starting vulnerability discovery, and his company is taking an "agent" approach of combining models with security expertise and automated tools.