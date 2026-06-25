China's 360 unveils AI rival to Anthropic's Mythos
What's the story
Chinese cybersecurity firm, 360 Security Technology, has announced the development of two AI security tools as a domestic alternative to Anthropic's Mythos. The announcement was made at the 'ISC. AI 2026' cybersecurity conference in Beijing by Zhou Hongyi, the founder of 360 Security Technology. The company unveiled both tools under the banner "Yitian Tulong," which means "Heavenly Sword and Dragon Saber" in a classic Chinese martial arts novel.
Tool details
Tulongfeng is automated software vulnerability discovery system
The first tool, "Tulongfeng," is an automated software vulnerability discovery system. Zhou described it as "China's version of Mythos." The second tool, "Yitianzhen," is an automated cyber defense and incident response system. Zhou stressed the importance of such powerful tools in the field of cybersecurity, saying they should not be monopolized by a single country.
Strategic asset
Vulnerability-finding AI a national strategic asset
Zhou described vulnerability-finding AI as a national strategic asset that could be leveraged for both defense and offense. He also warned against the risk of "one-way transparency," where US entities could use Mythos-like models to probe software and critical systems while Chinese companies were denied similar capabilities. His comments reflect China's concerns over Mythos's "unprecedented cyberattack capabilities," as reported by state media.
Tool performance
Tulongfeng has discovered over 3,400 software vulnerabilities
360 Security Technology claims that Tulongfeng has already discovered 3,432 software vulnerabilities, including 105 confirmed by Chinese authorities. However, Zhou admitted that domestic models still lag behind their American counterparts by 20-30% in base capability. He said China can't wait for its models to catch up before starting vulnerability discovery, and his company is taking an "agent" approach of combining models with security expertise and automated tools.