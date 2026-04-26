Why DeepSeek delayed launch of its V4 AI model

DeepSeek's decision to delay the V4 model launch aligns with China 's broader goal of technological self-reliance. The country is investing in domestic solutions, even if they don't match global top-tier performance yet, to build a more resilient and independent AI ecosystem. This strategy comes amid increasing restrictions on access to foreign chips, further emphasizing the need for homegrown alternatives.

Market competition

Preview versions released

Despite the delay, DeepSeek has released preview versions of its new flagship AI model. The company claims it is the "most powerful open-source platform" yet, taking on rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic. Industry analysts say that the growing adoption of domestic semiconductors and increased capital support have permitted early deployments of large language models trained and run entirely on local compute.