China's DeepSeek previews new AI model to rival US giants

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek has launched its latest AI model, the V4. The new open-source model is said to be on par with closed-source models from US tech giants such as OpenAI and Google DeepMind. The release comes in two versions: the 1.6 trillion parameter DeepSeek-V4-Pro and the 284 billion parameter DeepSeek-V4-Flash.

Technological advancement Model supports context length of 1 million tokens The company claims that the DeepSeek-V4 series marks a major leap in computational efficiency for processing ultra-long sequences. This innovation allows support for a context length of one million tokens, paving the way for deeper research into long-horizon tasks and future paradigms like online learning. The exact hardware used to train these models remains undisclosed but is said to include software components compatible with NVIDIA and Huawei chips.

Market impact DeepSeek-V4 tuned for popular agent tools DeepSeek's latest release comes more than a year after the launch of its R1 reasoning model, which made waves in global tech markets with its surprising performance and efficiency. The company claims that V4 performs well against domestic competitors, especially in agent-based tasks, knowledge processing, and inference. It has also been optimized for popular agent tools such as Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenClaw.

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