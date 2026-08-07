The escape of Kimi K3 was partly enabled by a misconfiguration in the sandbox meant to contain it.

Yaron Singer, CEO of Frontier Security, said they found a leak in the sandbox and that "Kimi took advantage of that loophole, suggesting that it doesn't have [the same] internal guardrails."

This incident highlights that Kimi has fewer cyber safeguards than most other powerful AI models, enabling it to access the internet without express permission.