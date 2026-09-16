This is the world's smallest CT scanner
What's the story
Chinese researchers have developed the world's smallest CT scanner, a portable device capable of producing high-resolution images of tiny fossils and archeological relics. The innovative machine, dubbed Xtomo-Cube, was developed by Shandong-based company Rayim. It weighs just 6kg and is as small as a desktop speaker. Liu Baodong, a senior engineer at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and general manager at Rayim, called it "the world's smallest and lightest CT system."
Technological advancement
Scanner can be held in 1 hand
The Xtomo-Cube is so compact that it can be held in one hand. This unique feature has earned it the nickname "palm-sized CT scanner."
The device boasts a spatial resolution of 80 micrometers, which is roughly equal to the width of a human hair.
It can analyze objects as small as snail shells or medicine capsules, showcasing its incredible versatility and precision.
Claim
Developed and made in China
The device consumes only around 200 watts of power, which means it can be fueled by an ordinary portable power bank during any fieldwork, as per Liu.
He also claimed that all of the machine's key parts, including its X-ray source, rotating platform, as well as detector, were developed and made in China.