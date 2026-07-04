China's new satellite engine is better than US, European counterparts

Performance comparison

How China's engine outperformed its US and European counterparts

China's new satellite engine has outperformed its US and European counterparts in terms of operational longevity. The leading engines used for placing spacecraft into their final orbit after launch, such as the US-made R-42DM and Europe's Leros-1B, are usually designed to run for some seven hours. However, China's engine managed to operate for over double that time without compromising on performance.