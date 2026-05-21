China's new supply chain curbs worry India's electronics industry

India's electronics manufacturers are on edge over China 's new supply chain control measures. The regime, introduced through two State Council decrees, restricts the export of critical machinery and components needed for manufacturing outside China. Industry executives fear these measures could disrupt factory operations and expansion plans in India. They are now seeking clarity from Chinese suppliers on the supply of essential capital machinery and equipment.

Rising anxiety Decrees aimed at deterring multinational companies from relocating supply chains The new State Council decrees are seen as a move to deter multinational companies from relocating their supply chains away from China. This has raised concerns among Indian industry players who fear these measures could hurt supply chain stability, investments, and export growth. The domestic electronics industry has also sought urgent assistance from the government over these new curbs and their potential impact on manufacturing operations.

Government response Indian government has limited room for intervention Despite the industry's concerns, it is reported that the Indian government has limited room for intervention. This is similar to previous instances when China imposed restrictions on capital machinery and rare earth material exports. If these restrictions are fully enforced and expanded, the consequences for Indian manufacturing could be severe, particularly for small and mid-sized companies heavily reliant on imported machinery and components.

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Impact on big players Larger manufacturers also expected to be disrupted by new curbs Even larger manufacturers such as Tata Electronics and Foxconn, who make Apple products in India, are expected to be disrupted by the new curbs imposed by China. The restrictions cover products and machinery considered essential for manufacturing and industrial operations. Under this new framework, exporters have to provide extensive documentation and undergo strict scrutiny before equipment or components can be shipped.

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