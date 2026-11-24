China's space station to host first foreign astronaut
What's the story
Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali has been selected as the first foreign national to visit China's Tiangong space station. The announcement was made by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Tuesday. The historic mission will see Ali travel with two Chinese astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-24 spacecraft from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.
Mission details
Ali to conduct experiments in biotechnology, materials science
Ali will serve as a payload specialist during his stay at China's Tiangong space station.
He will conduct four experiments in biotechnology and materials science, including one on photosynthetic microorganisms.
The Pakistani astronaut will also assist with routine station operations.
His selection comes after a space cooperation agreement between China and Pakistan was signed in February 2025.
Training journey
Ali had to learn technical Chinese for mission
Ali revealed that learning technical Chinese was a major part of his mission preparation.
"All the switches, software, and voice announcements are in Chinese, so we had to learn and master technical Chinese," he said at the Jiuquan launch center on Tuesday.
He also emphasized how crew members' cooperation mirrors the larger friendship between Pakistan and China.
Future plans
Shenzhou-24 mission marks a significant leap for China
The Shenzhou-24 mission is a major step in China's space program and its ambition to send astronauts to the Moon by 2030.
The crew will conduct an in-orbit rotation with the outgoing Shenzhou-23 crew currently aboard Tiangong.
Ali will then return to Earth with two members of the outgoing crew, according to reports by Chinese state media.