China's mission to Jupiter one step closer to reality
What's the story
Chinese researchers have successfully tested a new deep-space navigation technique, Stellar Aberration Navigation. The method leverages small changes in the relative positions of stars to determine a probe's speed and direction. This allows for autonomous real-time navigation without constant reliance on Earth-based tracking and commands. The technique was first demonstrated by a NASA-funded concept and is paving the way for the country's planned mission to Jupiter in 2030.
Test results
Successful test in low-Earth orbit
In January, China's Tianhui-7 satellite successfully used Stellar Aberration Navigation in a low-Earth-orbit experiment.
The satellite was able to determine its position with an accuracy of about 5km, comparable to NASA's antenna-based Deep Space Network.
This success is a major step toward autonomous spacecraft navigation for long-distance missions like the one planned for Jupiter in 2030.
Challenge addressed
Overcoming communication delays
The vast distance between Earth and Jupiter, which can be up to 900 million kilometers apart, poses a major challenge for real-time communication.
Radio signals take more than 50 minutes to travel one way, making it impossible for ground controllers to intervene in real time.
The Stellar Aberration Navigation method addresses this problem by enabling autonomous navigation without constant Earth-based tracking and commands.