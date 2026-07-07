China's Tianwen-2 reaches Earth's quasi-moon for sample mission

Lunar connection

What do we know about Kamo'oalewa?

Discovered in 2016, Kamo'oalewa is one of seven known quasi-moons that orbit near Earth. The asteroid is about 66 feet (20m) wide and its composition matches that of lunar rocks collected during NASA's Apollo missions. This has led researchers to speculate that it could be a fragment of the Moon, possibly ejected by an ancient impact event.