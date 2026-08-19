China shifts data center expansion west to fuel AI ambitions
Technology
China is building massive data centers in rural spots like Guizhou to fuel its growing AI ambitions.
Huawei's huge center in Guian New Area shows how the country is shifting digital infrastructure west, tapping into regions with more land and energy to keep up with the AI boom.
Government plans 80% renewables for Guizhou
Guizhou stands out for its cool climate, renewable energy, and space, perfect for energy-hungry AI tech.
The government plans to almost double data center capacity in five years and wants 80% of that power to come from renewables by the end of this decade.
All this growth has brought new jobs, better roads, and even universities to the area, though long-term economic benefits for locals are still a work in progress.