China shifts government agencies to homegrown Linux citing security concerns
Technology
China is starting to move some of its government agencies off Windows 10 (the special China edition) and onto homegrown Linux systems.
The big reason? Officials want more control over their tech and fewer ties to US software, citing data security worries, even though Microsoft says there are no issues with its version.
Kylin Software and UnionTech stocks jump
The switch, now set for late 2026 instead of early 2027, is part of China's push to use more local tech.
It could mean some headaches, like making sure apps work smoothly on the new systems, but it is already giving a boost to Chinese Linux companies like Kylin Software and UnionTech, whose products are designed just for these kinds of shifts.
Their stock prices jumped as soon as the news broke.