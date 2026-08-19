China study finds AI speeds homework but erodes exam performance

The study showed that about 80% of students using AI were basically outsourcing their assignments, focusing on finishing fast instead of really understanding the material.

This shortcutting led to high-stakes exam scores falling as much as 24% over two years.

On the bright side, those who used AI and spent about the same amount of time on homework as non-AI users saw fewer negative effects.

Bottom line: if you are going to use AI for schoolwork, it pays to keep learning in focus, not just speed.