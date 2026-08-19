China study finds AI speeds homework but erodes exam performance
AI tools are helping students get through homework more quickly and even boost their grades, but there is a catch: actual learning might be slipping.
A major study from China tracked more than 26,000 secondary students and found that while using AI cut average homework time from 64 to 45 minutes and bumped up scores by 18%, it also led to closed-book exam scores dropping by about 20% within six months.
Most students using AI outsourced assignments
The study showed that about 80% of students using AI were basically outsourcing their assignments, focusing on finishing fast instead of really understanding the material.
This shortcutting led to high-stakes exam scores falling as much as 24% over two years.
On the bright side, those who used AI and spent about the same amount of time on homework as non-AI users saw fewer negative effects.
Bottom line: if you are going to use AI for schoolwork, it pays to keep learning in focus, not just speed.