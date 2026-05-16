China study finds global river oxygen levels down about 2.1%
Oxygen levels in rivers are dropping worldwide because of rising temperatures and pollution, according to a new study from China.
After analyzing data from more than 21,000 rivers since 1985 using satellites and AI, researchers found that average oxygen levels have already fallen by about 2.1%.
This is bad news for fish and all the life that depends on these waterways.
Study warns rivers 4%-5% oxygen loss
If nothing is done, rivers could lose another 4% to 5% of their oxygen by 2100, making it even harder for aquatic life to survive.
Some places, like the Gulf of Mexico and Chesapeake Bay, are already seeing "dead zones" where little can live.
The study warns that tropical regions and communities relying on these ecosystems are especially at risk unless we act fast to tackle climate change and pollution.