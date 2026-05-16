China study finds global river oxygen levels down about 2.1%

Study warns rivers 4%-5% oxygen loss

If nothing is done, rivers could lose another 4% to 5% of their oxygen by 2100, making it even harder for aquatic life to survive.

Some places, like the Gulf of Mexico and Chesapeake Bay, are already seeing "dead zones" where little can live.

The study warns that tropical regions and communities relying on these ecosystems are especially at risk unless we act fast to tackle climate change and pollution.