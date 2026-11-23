China study finds microplastics may be linked to colorectal cancer
A new study from China has found that microplastics, those tiny plastic bits found pretty much everywhere, might be connected to colorectal cancer.
Researchers saw that mice exposed to these plastics had more gut damage and an increased risk of developing tumors, and they even spotted microplastics in the blood and tissues of actual cancer patients.
This suggests that regular exposure to plastics like polystyrene could be making things worse for our health.
Colorectal cancer rising among under 50s
Colorectal cancer is showing up more often in people ages 50 and younger, so scientists are looking closely at environmental factors like microplastics.
While the study used higher doses in mice than most of us would face daily, it highlights why we need more research on how everyday plastic exposure might affect our risk for early-onset cancers.
Bottom line: what's around us could matter more than we think.