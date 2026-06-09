China: Combined transplant of pig liver, kidney to human performed
What's the story
In a groundbreaking medical achievement, a Chinese team has successfully performed the world's first combined transplant of a pig's liver and kidneys into a human patient. The pioneering procedure was carried out on a 53-year-old man who had suffered brain death. The organs functioned well for nearly five days before the study was concluded at the family's request.
Publication
Landmark study published in journal Med
The landmark study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Med. The research team, from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University, said, "This study provides initial evidence for the feasibility of pig-to-human orthotopic whole liver plus bilateral kidney transplantation." An orthotopic transplant is one where organs are placed in their correct anatomical position within a body after removal of old organs.
Potential impact
Major step forward in xenotransplantation
The successful transplant is a major step forward in xenotransplantation, the process of transplanting organs or tissues from one species to another. This technique could help solve the global organ shortage crisis that often leaves patients in dire situations. The research team also noted early immune and metabolic features during their study, which could guide future clinical practices.