China tells some agencies to replace Windows 10 with Linux

Local Linux makers like Kylin Software and Tongxin Software Technology (commonly known as UnionTech) are seeing their shares jump.

Kylin OS and UOS were already positioned as domestic desktop and server replacements for Windows in government, state-owned enterprise, and critical-infrastructure environments, but moving everyone over from Windows will not be instant.

It will take time for training and making sure all the old software works.

Still, this is a clear sign China wants to run its most important tech on local platforms.