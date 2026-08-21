China tells some agencies to replace Windows 10 with Linux
China just told some of its government agencies to swap out their special Windows 10 version for homegrown Linux systems.
The big idea? Boost digital independence and rely less on foreign tech.
The switch was announced August 21, 2026, and comes after some security concerns, though Microsoft says it has not heard of any issues with its custom Windows.
Kylin and UnionTech shares jump
Local Linux makers like Kylin Software and Tongxin Software Technology (commonly known as UnionTech) are seeing their shares jump.
Kylin OS and UOS were already positioned as domestic desktop and server replacements for Windows in government, state-owned enterprise, and critical-infrastructure environments, but moving everyone over from Windows will not be instant.
It will take time for training and making sure all the old software works.
Still, this is a clear sign China wants to run its most important tech on local platforms.