China tests massive superconducting fusion magnet for 'artificial sun' plan

China has pulled off a big milestone in clean energy by testing the world's largest superconducting fusion magnet, a major piece in its plan to build an "artificial sun."

This giant magnet (21 meters long, 12 meters wide, and weighing 582 metric tons) is built to help contain super-hot plasma for nuclear fusion.

It's even bigger and more powerful than similar magnets developed for ITER, the world's top fusion project.