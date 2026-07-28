China tests massive superconducting fusion magnet for 'artificial sun' plan
Technology
China has pulled off a big milestone in clean energy by testing the world's largest superconducting fusion magnet, a major piece in its plan to build an "artificial sun."
This giant magnet (21 meters long, 12 meters wide, and weighing 582 metric tons) is built to help contain super-hot plasma for nuclear fusion.
It's even bigger and more powerful than similar magnets developed for ITER, the world's top fusion project.
China nears fusion electricity around 2030
The magnet lets scientists control plasma at a scorching 100 million degrees Celsius, bringing China closer to making electricity from nuclear fusion by around 2030.
What's also cool: everything was made with homegrown tech and materials, so China doesn't have to rely on foreign parts for this breakthrough.