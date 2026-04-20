China tests ROV capable of severing cables at 3,500 meters
Technology
China just tested a new underwater robot (ROV) that can slice through fiber-optic cables way deeper than others, down to 3,500 meters, while Japan's and the UAE's versions only reach 3,000 meters.
Why does this matter? These cables are the backbone of global internet and money transfers, so being able to access them at such depths is a pretty big deal.
ROV uses diamond coated grinding wheel
This device uses high-tech gear like electro-hydrostatic actuators and a diamond-coated grinding wheel for super-precise work underwater.
It can fix or cut cables and might even help build pipelines someday.
While some worry about broader security uses, engineer Hu Haolong says it's all about boosting China's "blue economy" and helping the country step up as a major maritime player.