China tests ROV capable of severing cables at 3,500 meters Technology Apr 20, 2026

China just tested a new underwater robot (ROV) that can slice through fiber-optic cables way deeper than others, down to 3,500 meters, while Japan's and the UAE's versions only reach 3,000 meters.

Why does this matter? These cables are the backbone of global internet and money transfers, so being able to access them at such depths is a pretty big deal.