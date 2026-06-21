This is the world's 1st smart squid fishing robot
What's the story
China has tested what it calls the world's first intelligent squid fishing robot, a revolutionary machine designed to mimic human movements and lure deep-sea creatures to the surface. The high-tech device is currently being tested on board the Song Hang scientific research vessel, which is expected to conduct a survey in the northwestern Pacific Ocean until September. The innovative robot promises more humanlike precision than automated equipment used on squid boats globally.
Advanced features
Robot can adapt its behavior based on how squid bite
The squid fishing robot is capable of adapting its behavior based on how squid bite, making it more precise than the automated equipment currently used on squid boats around the world. The machine was developed by Shanghai Ocean University in collaboration with the state-owned China Fisheries Zhoushan Ocean Fishery Co.
Research voyage
The Song Hang vessel is on a 90-day voyage
The Song Hang vessel, which set sail on June 8 from Changxing Island off Shanghai's coast, is on a 90-day scientific survey of fishery resources in the high seas of the northwestern Pacific Ocean. The squid fishing robot was also launched aboard this ship as part of its research mission.