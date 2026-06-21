The robot is currently undergoing sea trials

This is the world's 1st smart squid fishing robot

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:38 pm Jun 21, 202605:38 pm

What's the story

China has tested what it calls the world's first intelligent squid fishing robot, a revolutionary machine designed to mimic human movements and lure deep-sea creatures to the surface. The high-tech device is currently being tested on board the Song Hang scientific research vessel, which is expected to conduct a survey in the northwestern Pacific Ocean until September. The innovative robot promises more humanlike precision than automated equipment used on squid boats globally.