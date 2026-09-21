This is the world's first submarine solar power plant
What's the story
In a major milestone, Chinese scientists have tested the world's first underwater solar power plant. The innovative facility, developed by a team from Yunnan University, successfully operated a perovskite-based photovoltaic system at a depth of 10 meters in the open sea. The achievement was published on September 11 in the journal Joule.
Technological advancement
Proving solar energy can be harnessed underwater
The submarine solar farm demonstrated its potential by charging batteries and powering an LED panel.
This proves that solar energy can be harnessed even in the dim and blue-green twilight of the ocean.
The achievement overcomes a long-standing challenge of conventional silicon solar cells being unsuitable for the narrow spectrum of light that remains underwater.
Innovation
Success attributed to perovskite solar cells
The success of the submarine solar farm is largely due to its use of perovskite solar cells.
These photovoltaic devices have been used in the renewable energy sector.
They are also more adaptable than traditional silicon-based solar panels, which makes them a perfect fit for this groundbreaking project in China.