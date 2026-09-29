China plans to map whole surface of Mars by 2028
What's the story
China plans to create a comprehensive geological map of Mars by the end of 2028. The ambitious project is part of the country's ongoing space rivalry with the United States. The mapping effort will be led by Hou Zengqian, who is the chief scientist for China's upcoming Tianwen-3 mission to Mars.
Mission goals
Map will be AI-driven
The Tianwen-3 mission aims to set a global benchmark for Martian geological ages. The map will be the first of its kind, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), and will play a crucial role in the preparations for this landmark space expedition.
Data integration
Geological map to include data from China's Mars rover
The geological map will also include data from Zhu Rong, China's first rover to Mars.
This integration of findings from previous missions is a major step toward creating an accurate and comprehensive depiction of the Martian surface.
The Tianwen-3 mission is part of China's broader efforts to explore and understand the Red Planet.