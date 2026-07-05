These Chinese robots can detect cables buried under seabed
What's the story
China is gearing up to export advanced robots capable of detecting marine cables buried under the seabed. The move will target regions like Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The development was reported by Science and Technology Daily. The initiative is part of China's strategy to establish itself as a key player in the marine equipment industry by offering this technology to potential clients in these regions.
Market expansion
Breaking foreign monopoly
The export of these robots is seen as a strategic move by China to break the monopoly of foreign companies in the maintenance of marine infrastructure. It also seeks to expand the global reach of Chinese marine equipment. "By deepening cooperation in [these] offshore engineering markets, we will integrate Chinese intelligent cable detection solutions into the global ecosystem and bolster the international competitiveness of domestic marine equipment," Science and Technology Daily quoted an official report as saying.
Tech details
Robots can work at depths of up to 300 meters
The robots, developed by a team at Dalian Jiaotong University, can detect cables buried under silt with accuracy of less than 5%. They can also cover exposed lines with sediment for protection. The machines are capable of operating round the clock at depths of up to 300 meters and can remain stable in rough ocean currents. "We gave a robot two complementary eyes," Chen Shaohua, a professor at Dalian Jiaotong's school of railway intelligent engineering, told Science and Technology Daily.