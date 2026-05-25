China to give humanoid robots national IDs like humans 

The unique codes assigned to the humanoid robots will be used to track them throughout their lifecycle, from production to recycling. The system is designed to ensure products can be traced in order to monitor for risks. This is part of China's effort to regulate the fast-developing industry and promote growth by establishing industry standards and strengthening regulation.

Regulatory framework

Guidelines released

Along with the digital ID initiative, China has also released guidelines for the lifecycle management of humanoid robots and instructions on how the ID should be used. These guidelines apply to all stakeholders across the humanoid industry and supply chain. This includes manufacturers, service providers, the sellers, users, and recycling facilities. Yu Xiuming from China Electronics Standardization Institute (CESI) emphasized this broad applicability of the new regulations.